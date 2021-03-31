FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.88. 277,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,159,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several brokerages have commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

