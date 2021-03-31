FujiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,362.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.44 or 0.03260343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00335843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.55 or 0.00925750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.80 or 0.00415750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00374560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00266171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024202 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,362,775,390 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

