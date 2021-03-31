Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.