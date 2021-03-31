Function X (FX) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.84 or 0.99823042 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032589 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010353 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00106651 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
