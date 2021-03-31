Function X (FX) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.84 or 0.99823042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00106651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,426,998 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

