Function X Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $91.58 million and $2.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,175.83 or 0.99755503 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032569 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010613 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104024 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.