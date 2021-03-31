Function X Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $91.58 million and $2.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,175.83 or 0.99755503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,418,005 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

