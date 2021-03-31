Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FEET opened at GBX 1,313.79 ($17.16) on Wednesday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 892 ($11.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,515 ($19.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,376.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,317.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile
