Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FEET opened at GBX 1,313.79 ($17.16) on Wednesday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 892 ($11.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,515 ($19.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,376.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,317.

Get Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust alerts:

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.