Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,480 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

