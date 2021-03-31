FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Cap of $409.32 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $409.32 million and $26.84 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

FunFair is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

