Fusible (FUSII) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $72,046.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00006407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 642,549.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

