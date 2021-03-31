Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Quiet Period To End on April 7th

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FSNBU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Fusion Acquisition Corp II.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.