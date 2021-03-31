Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 50.4% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HTOO traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 6,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

