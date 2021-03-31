Fusion Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $74.44 million and $2.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,379,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,809,619 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

