FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.50.

DOL opened at C$52.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$37.20 and a 12 month high of C$55.45.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

