FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chindata Group Holdings Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chindata Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of CD opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Chindata Group by 2,023.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 507,332 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,534,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

