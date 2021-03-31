FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 276.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.