FY2021 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.