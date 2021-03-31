FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Decreased by Analyst

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

