FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renault SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renault in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

