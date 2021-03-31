FY2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Reduced by Pi Financial (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Pi Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

TSE SIS opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$9.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

