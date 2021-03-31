G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.81

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.81 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 7,171,865 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

