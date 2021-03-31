GAMB Trading 3% Lower This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $127,457.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

