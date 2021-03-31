GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 14,200,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GME traded down $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.82. 8,324,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,405,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
