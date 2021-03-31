GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 14,200,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GameStop by 913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period.

NYSE GME traded down $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.82. 8,324,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,405,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

