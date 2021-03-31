Gameswap Price Tops $2.66 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Gameswap has a market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,554,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

