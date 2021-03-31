Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

GMDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,423. The stock has a market cap of $195.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.