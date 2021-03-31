GAPS Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $229.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,114.70 or 0.99804600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00032047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00113877 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

