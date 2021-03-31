Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 74,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,091. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

