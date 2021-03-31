Gas (GAS) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Gas token can now be bought for about $15.74 or 0.00026524 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $159.40 million and $106.12 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 431,379% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00310692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.27 or 0.00817832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00082563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031195 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

