GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.74. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 527,868 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

