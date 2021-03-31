Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Short Interest Update

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS GZPZY remained flat at $$17.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Gaztransport & Technigaz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.