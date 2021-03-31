GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $844.95

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 844.95 ($11.04) and traded as high as GBX 872.17 ($11.39). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13), with a volume of 647,867 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 842.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.20.

Get GB Group alerts:

In other news, insider Natalie Gammon bought 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.