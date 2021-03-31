GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Hits $261,682.82

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $261,682.82 and approximately $91.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 107.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.00327642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002324 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

