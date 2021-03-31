Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $545,556.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 538,900.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.