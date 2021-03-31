Gene C. Wulf Sells 15,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. 2,078,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,791. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

