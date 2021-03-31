General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 454,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.91. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

