General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Sells $98,359.26 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 209,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

