Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.96. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 380,894 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

