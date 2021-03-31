Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $353.29

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.29 and traded as low as $313.04. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $316.28, with a volume of 253 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.53.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

