Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.
In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE G opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Genpact has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
