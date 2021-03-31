Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Genpact has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

