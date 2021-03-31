Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,108,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

GPC opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.