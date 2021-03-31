Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Iain Ferguson Buys 500 Shares

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of Genus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, with a total value of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

Shares of LON:GNS traded down GBX 72 ($0.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,858 ($63.47). The stock had a trading volume of 170,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,133.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,451.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 66.98. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,020 ($39.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

