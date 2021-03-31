Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Down 12.4%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Geox Company Profile

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end consumers in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

