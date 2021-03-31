Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 23,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,189. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $197.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

