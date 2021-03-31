Ghost Tree Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics accounts for 3.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter.

MRSN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

