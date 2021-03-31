Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Amarin worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amarin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 7.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amarin by 28.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 60,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,628. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

