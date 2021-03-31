Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises 4.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 46,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,867. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.