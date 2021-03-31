Ghost Tree Capital LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 5,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,278. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.