Ghost Tree Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 1.4% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,618,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,065,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 4,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,917. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

