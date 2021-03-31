Ghost Tree Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises 3.1% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,033,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

