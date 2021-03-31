Ghost Tree Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.11% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KALV traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 6,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.