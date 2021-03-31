Ghost Tree Capital LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of CTI BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

